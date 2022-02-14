Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
Senior Management Course participants call on Punjab chief secretary

The participants were briefed on ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab. Image: File

LAHORE: Participants of 39th Senior Management Course (SMC), National Institute of Management Peshawar visited Punjab Civil Secretariat as a part of their study tour on Monday.

The participants were briefed on ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that the welfare of people is the primary responsibility of the government officials. He urged them to perform their duties honestly, diligently and with the spirit of serving people.

The chief secretary mentioned that the information technology was being used to improve governance and service delivery in Punjab, adding that key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to evaluate the performance of officers. He said that open door policy in government offices is yielding positive results.

Reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors are in progress, he maintained.

The Chief Secretary also answered the queries of the participants. Secretary P&D Mujahid Sher Dil briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in the province. The additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of health, agriculture and local government were also present on this occasion.

