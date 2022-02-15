Separate marches show opposition parties not on same page: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that had the opposition parties been on the same page, they would not have announced separate protest marches.

The governor spent a busy day in Lahore as he attended and addressed a function on “Vision without Barriers” at Government College (GC) University.

Speaking to the media on the inauguration, Sarwar said, “We have no threat from the opposition which make claims every other day. All the allies stand with the government regardless of the difference of opinion on certain matters. Political parties should give priority to national interests over personal ones.”

Then, the governor addressed the function where he said that the efforts regarding the Centre for Special Students at GC University were very close to his heart. “The progress in this institution is like a foundation stone for our coming generations,” he added.

He said the vision without barriers has adopted the Special Student Centre at GC University with state-of-the-art technology to make it easier for special students to pursue their education.

He commended the passion with which Overseas Pakistani, Tanveer Ahmed, is working and expressed that overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters have always stood by the country and the nation and they have played an exemplary role in economic progress and prosperity.

The governor also attended the convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and awarded position holders with gold and silver medals as well as other prizes.

Addressing it, the governor said that the provincial health department under the leadership of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has shown good performance during the coronavirus pandemic peak for which the entire nation pays tribute to her.

He further said that the medical universities had also played a role on the front line during the pandemic.

He said that provision of health facilities to the people and ensuring the health of mother-child, in particular, is the top priority of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the national health card is a wonderful project of the government.

He said that the development and prosperity of the poor people is the top priority of the government.

Talking to the media later, Sarwar said that the opposition has already staged a long march, and even today, there is no threat to them from the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He added that the Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) has also made it clear that it is with the government, adding that the rest of the coalition parties are also standing with them.

“The government and the coalition partners are united, but there is a clear division in the opposition. It’s not on one page on any issue,” he said.