Shab-e-Meraj: Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday has announced that all public and private educational institutes throughout the province will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1, in observance of Shab-e-Meraj.

To commemorate Shab-e-Meraj, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has decided to close all schools, colleges, and universities on Tuesday.

However, in order to assist parents and students, front desk offices in all educational institutes in the province will remain open regardless of the holiday.

Read more: Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

According to the education secretary, the approval of annual public holidays set by the education department was given at a recent meeting of the Steering Committee, and all educational institutions will be closed on the 27th of Rajab (March 1).

Also referred to as ‘The Night of Ascension,’ Every year on the 27th of Rajab, Muslims around the world observe Shab e-Meraj. It refers to Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be Upon Him) miraculous journey to the heavens in a single night. The believers spend the night praying and supplicating with Allah almighty.