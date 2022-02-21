Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:37 pm
SHC issues pre-admission notices on MQM-P plea challenging delimitations

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued pre-admission notices on a petition of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan filed on February 16 challenging fresh delimitation of constituencies under the Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders in the petition have assailed the notification issued by the Sindh government for new delimitation on December 31, 2021.

Impleading the Sindh chief secretary, secretary local government and the Election Commission of Pakistan as respondents, the petitioners stated that the impugned notification was issued in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan reported on page 531 of PLD 2014.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh after hearing the counsel for the petitioner issued notices to the respondents and directed them to file their replies within four weeks’ time.

The petitioners prayed the court to declare the notification illegal and unconstitutional as it was issued without the lawful authority.

They requested the court to direct the provincial government for withdrawing the impugned notification.

