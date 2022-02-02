Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm

Sheikh Rashid terms Nawaz Sharif as the ‘most unfortunate’ leader in the world

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. Photo: Screengrab

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday termed Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML) Chief Nawaz Sharif as the ‘most unfortunate’ leader in the world who fled to London and is staying there on fake medical reports.

While addressing the media in Islamabad, the interior minister refuted the talks of the presidential system, enforcement of emergency, deal, and no-confidence motion. He said the opposition can come to Islamabad on February 27 and March 23 to fulfil its desire.

“There is no such unfortunate leader in the world like Nawaz Sharif who has escaped from his country and living abroad on the basis of fake reports,” he added.

On a question, he said the demands put forward by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cannot be met by an elected government while confirming that no negotiations are happening between the proscribed outfit and government.

Answering a question, he said rotation policy will be followed in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). “I have asked the NADRA chairman to review the employees deployed on the same locations for years, particularly in Sindh,” Rashid said.

Story is developing

