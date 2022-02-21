Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 12:51 pm
Sindh Cabinet approves Karachi Metropolitan University Bill

Sindh govt forms committee to compensate fire-affected traders of Sadar markets

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab. Image: File/@MediaCellPPP

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet on Monday has approved Karachi Metropolitan University Bill.

Administrator Karachi and Spokesman Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab informed in a Tweet about the development and said that through this law, the provincial is giving Karachi Medical and Dental College the status of a public university.

Wahab added that the Bill is one major demand of KMDC students which was not delivered by MQM all throughout their years in power.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab said he was flabbergasted that despite having so many resources, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) did not utilise them.

Read more: CM Sindh approves taking over 4,192 non-formal schools being run by federal govt

“An impression used to be given that the KMC does not have resources, but it is not true. There is no dearth of resources with the organisation. KMC assets are present all over the megalopolis,” Murtaza Wahab said talking to media in Karachi.

He said the provision of sports facilities was among the top priorities of the government. Women were glorifying Pakistan’s name, he maintained. He said positive activities would be promoted if playgrounds would be populated.

Read more: Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

“The journey of Karachi’s development will continue. We will try to utilise the KMC grounds,” he said.

While commenting on street crimes in Karachi, the administrator said the rate of street crimes had shot up in the city. However, he said, the Sindh government could not interfere in the affairs of the police. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had apprised the Sindh inspector general about the conditions of Karachi.

He said at the request of the Sindh government, the Karachi police chief was changed. The new police chief was making efforts to control the street crimes and hopefully, he would do so.

Murtaza Wahab said the government would provide the cooperation required by the police to arrest the crimes.

