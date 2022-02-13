Sindh governor assures to provide maximum possible gas supply to export industries

Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin said that formulation of workable policies to facilitate business community was among the top priorities. Image: File

KARACHI: In a meeting with industrialists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured to provide maximum possible gas supply to the export industrial units in Karachi.

He was presiding over a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at the Governor House in Karachi. The industrialists in the meeting expressed their concern on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) related and other issues faced by industries.

Imran Ismail emphasised that the government had given priority to export sector and for that every possible facility would be provided to the industry to increase production.

The Sindh governor maintained that the business community was the backbone of the economy and a major stakeholder. “The Federal government is in constant dialogue with the trade and industrial associations in order to synergise efforts and attain economic progress”, he added.

Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin said that formulation of workable policies to facilitate business community was among the top priorities of the government, as it would result in improving economy which was needed to attract investment and generate jobs.

Shaukat Tarin while highlighting the vision of the prime minister to revitalise the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the economic and social development of the country, said that the revitalisation and strengthening of the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was essential to achieve the targets of SME policy, as SMEs were the backbone of the country’s economy.

He further said that a portal was being created to give accurate information about the assets of individuals and estimated due tax on it. He said the FBR and National Data Registration Authority (Nadra) were working together on this project.

“The government is using modern technology not only to bring potential individuals into the tax net but also protect taxpayers from tax officials’ harassment”, he added.

The federal finance minister assured the participants for having another meeting in Islamabad with the industrialists along with their proposals to have a threadbare discussion and amicable solution of the problems.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Special Assistant to PM Mahmood Moulvi, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib and representatives of different Karachi Trade and Industrial Associations and Associations of Kotri, Hyderabad and Jamshoro.