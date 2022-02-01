Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm

Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial government may file a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) on its verdict in the petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) pertaining to powers of the local government in the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2021.

Talking to media, the Sindh chief minister said the provincial government would implement the SC order, however, it could not give the local bodies powers of the provincial or national assembly. He said Sindh was ready to implement the Article 140A of the Constitution.

Read more: SC directs Sindh govt to empower LG, annuls LG Act’s two Sections

“In Sindh, the Local Government Act was approved by the provincial assembly. Whereas, an ordinance was brought for local bodies elections in Punjab and Islamabad,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s petition in the case pertaining to powers of the local government and directed the Sindh government to empower the LG. The apex court also declared Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act null and void.

Talking about the SBP Amendment Bill, 2021, passed by the Senate, the CM said the Senate chairman voted for the bill related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s slavery. He said the government had to take support of the chairman of the senate’s vote to get the bill approved. He said it was for the first time in the Senate’s history that its chairman casted vote.

Read more: MQM approaches SHC for implementation of SC judgment on LG Act

He said the number of government members in the Senate session was not enough to pass the bill.

Murad Ali Shah said members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and other opposition parties were absent in the Senate session. Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani explained the reason for his absence in the Senate session, he said.

 

Read More

56 mins ago
Information Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the...
1 hour ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)...
1 hour ago
Senator Sherry Rehman slams govt for electricity hike, SBP, and rampant inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman,...
1 hour ago
MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the...
2 hours ago
Karachi University Teachers' Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers' Association (KUTA)...
2 hours ago
Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
4 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
4 mins ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
13 mins ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
IU vs MS
17 mins ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600