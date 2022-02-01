Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial government may file a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) on its verdict in the petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) pertaining to powers of the local government in the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2021.

Talking to media, the Sindh chief minister said the provincial government would implement the SC order, however, it could not give the local bodies powers of the provincial or national assembly. He said Sindh was ready to implement the Article 140A of the Constitution.

“In Sindh, the Local Government Act was approved by the provincial assembly. Whereas, an ordinance was brought for local bodies elections in Punjab and Islamabad,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s petition in the case pertaining to powers of the local government and directed the Sindh government to empower the LG. The apex court also declared Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act null and void.

Talking about the SBP Amendment Bill, 2021, passed by the Senate, the CM said the Senate chairman voted for the bill related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s slavery. He said the government had to take support of the chairman of the senate’s vote to get the bill approved. He said it was for the first time in the Senate’s history that its chairman casted vote.

He said the number of government members in the Senate session was not enough to pass the bill.

Murad Ali Shah said members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and other opposition parties were absent in the Senate session. Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani explained the reason for his absence in the Senate session, he said.