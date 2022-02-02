Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm

Sindh only province where LG law passed from assembly: CM

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm

A delegation of Sindh government led by chief minister (left) visited Idara Noor E Haq, head office of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said Sindh is the only province where the local government (LG) Act was passed from the assembly.

He was talking to the media along with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) after visiting Idara Noor E Haq, JI’s head office in Karachi, with members of the provincial cabinet.

CM claimed that they contacted all stakeholder parties of Sindh and sought their recommendations before drafting the Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

Read more: PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

He said Sindh is the only province where laws are enacted after passing through the provincial assembly, adding that the LG system in Punjab was enforced through an ordinance.

He added that the Sindh government framed the LG Act in merely nine days on the directions of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) before the deadline of November 30.

Shah said they had raised objections on the census in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) as they believed that Sindh’s population was showed less.

Read more: Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI

CM maintained they centralised the control of different municipal departments of Karachi to the Sindh government as they wanted to improve them.

Read More

2 hours ago
PROFILE: Who is Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial?

Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the country's...
3 hours ago
Govt registering fake cases against PPP workers: party leader

LAHORE: While reacting to the victimisation of the PPP workers by the...
3 hours ago
Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government...
3 hours ago
CTD rounds up BLA terrorist involved in Ziarat Residency attack

QUETTA: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police claimed to arrest a member...
3 hours ago
Hurriyat leader Gilani thanks Pakistan on unflinching support for Kashmir cause

The senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Mushtaq Gilani,...
4 hours ago
Rangers, Police arrest smugglers selling weapons on social media

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in Orangi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
New CJP will have to cope with three major challenges of piles of pending cases, judges’ shortage & judiciary image  

After assuming the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata...
Katrina Kaif
6 mins ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
insect tattoos
13 mins ago
‘I hate bugs’ says the man with 864 insect tattoos

A man from New York who set a Guinness World Record by...
18 mins ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600