Sindh only province where LG law passed from assembly: CM

A delegation of Sindh government led by chief minister (left) visited Idara Noor E Haq, head office of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said Sindh is the only province where the local government (LG) Act was passed from the assembly.

He was talking to the media along with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) after visiting Idara Noor E Haq, JI’s head office in Karachi, with members of the provincial cabinet.

CM claimed that they contacted all stakeholder parties of Sindh and sought their recommendations before drafting the Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

Read more: PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

He said Sindh is the only province where laws are enacted after passing through the provincial assembly, adding that the LG system in Punjab was enforced through an ordinance. He added that the Sindh government framed the LG Act in merely nine days on the directions of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) before the deadline of November 30.

Shah said they had raised objections on the census in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) as they believed that Sindh’s population was showed less.

Read more: Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI