Siraj wonders why PPP, PTI holding protest marches against each other

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday asked what need the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had to hold protest marches against each other.

Addressing a rally in Lahore, Siraj ul Haq said it was happening for the first time in Pakistan’s history that the provincial and federal governments had started marches against each other.

“The ones in difficulty are farmers and unemployed youth. What difficulty do you have that you have left cool and hot air conditioned halls to begin the march,” he asked.

Lashing out at the government, the JI chief said the government had tried to convert the houses into darkness by raising electricity prices. “We have been trying to make people understand for 74 years that corruption mafias of the PTI, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMl-N) have been ruling us,” he said. He said they always tried to deceive the people.

He said because of the PTI’s shameful government, Pakistan’s debt had risen to Rs50,000 billion. Every child of Pakistan was indebted to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

Siraj said the government had ruined cities and villages. Because of their incompetence the nation faced wheat flour crisis and later it was revealed that the government members were involved in it, he said.

The drug prices boosted by 500 per cent and later it turned out that the federal ministers themselves were involved in that, he said. He said Lahore, which was once the most beautiful city of the world, had become the most polluted city now.