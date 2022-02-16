Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:18 pm
Six terrorists killed by Security Forces in Balochistan area Buleda

Six terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan on Wednesday. Image: FILE

Six terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech. Cache of arms & ammunition recovered from terrorist hideout, it further said.

10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District on January 27, 2022, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing further that the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The ISPR further said that that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

