06th Feb, 2022. 01:58 pm
Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties contributing to South Asia’s peace, stability: UN envoy Munir

Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Munir Akram told a virtual event marking Sri Lanka’s 74th independence anniversary that the Colombo-Islamabad relationship is contributing to peace and stability in the South Asian region.

“Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy relations of warmth and affection from the highest political level to the relationships between our people,” he said while felicitating the country’s leadership and the people on the occasion.

“The relationship between our people stretches back 2,500 years to the Buddhist and Gandhara eras.”

In his message, Ambassador Akram said, “We are both committed to the purposes and principles of the UN charter, in particular the principles of sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. “We have assisted each other in recent times in the preservation of these principles in South Asia.”

Sri Lanka, he said, continues to play a vital role in multilateral affairs, adding that both countries believe in an interconnected and globalised world.

The Pakistani envoy added, “Our bilateral relations cover all areas of cooperation including defense, commerce, and culture and are marked by the commonality of interests, a shared vision, and mutual trust.

