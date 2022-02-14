Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm
Ehsaas Kafaalat

Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

From February 1, 2022, the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has been increased from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 13,000. The increase was approved by the federal cabinet in June of last year and will benefit all Ehsaas Kafaalat recipients.

“With the latest increase in Kafaalat stipend amount, all qualified Kafaalat beneficiaries will now get Rs. 13,000 as a six-monthly stipend payment.” “No representative of partnering banks will be allowed to fraudulently remove any money from payments to worthy families,” Dr. Sania declared in a televised speech to Habib Bank and Bank Alfalah retail agents.

Dr. Sania also warned the agents not to make false deductions, saying, “A harsh measure will be taken against agents who make illegal deductions.” They will be prosecuted rigorously in accordance with the law.”

She also asked beneficiaries to collect the full Rs. 13,000 payment from the agents, along with the computerised payment receipt, at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Dr. Sania also warned the agents not to make false deductions, saying, “A harsh measure will be taken against agents who make illegal deductions.” They will be prosecuted rigorously in accordance with the law.”

She also asked beneficiaries to collect the full Rs. 13,000 payment from the agents, along with the computerised payment receipt, at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Read More

2 hours ago
Gas shortage in Sindh: SHC seeks explanation from energy, finance secretaries

Sindh High Court on Monday summoned federal secretaries of energy and finance...
2 hours ago
NAB arrests firm’s director involved in billions of rupees scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended the director of Three-A Alliance...
3 hours ago
Ombudsman orders action against NPF, CDA employees for mishandling E-11 Sector issues

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed National Police Foundation (NPF) and...
4 hours ago
Prime suspect in Model Qandeel Baloch murder case acquitted

Lahore High Court Multan Bench has acquitted prime accused in social media...
7 hours ago
Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery...
8 hours ago
Senior Management Course participants call on Punjab chief secretary

LAHORE: Participants of 39th Senior Management Course (SMC), National Institute of Management...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Petrol Price in Pakistan
4 mins ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan : Petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs. 8.5 per liter

Following a recent increase in crude oil prices in international market, petrol...
Redmi K50
10 mins ago
The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will charge in under 20 minutes

This week will be a huge one for gaming phones in China....
Nubia Red Magic 7
15 mins ago
The Nubia Red Magic 7 will be the fastest charging phone to date

Gaming phones are about to take centre stage in the smartphone market...
Fakhar Zaman
30 mins ago
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explains his flying kiss celebration | watch

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explained the sweet backstory behind his flying kiss...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600