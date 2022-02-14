Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

From February 1, 2022, the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has been increased from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 13,000. The increase was approved by the federal cabinet in June of last year and will benefit all Ehsaas Kafaalat recipients.

“With the latest increase in Kafaalat stipend amount, all qualified Kafaalat beneficiaries will now get Rs. 13,000 as a six-monthly stipend payment.” “No representative of partnering banks will be allowed to fraudulently remove any money from payments to worthy families,” Dr. Sania declared in a televised speech to Habib Bank and Bank Alfalah retail agents.

Dr. Sania also warned the agents not to make false deductions, saying, “A harsh measure will be taken against agents who make illegal deductions.” They will be prosecuted rigorously in accordance with the law.”

She also asked beneficiaries to collect the full Rs. 13,000 payment from the agents, along with the computerised payment receipt, at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

