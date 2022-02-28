Suspect involved in attack on Saudi consulate arrested

The CTD said the suspect had been identified as Syed Zaki Kazmi, who was embroiled in sectarian target killing in the megalopolis. Image: File

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday arrested the suspect involved in attack on the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Karachi with hand grenade, Bol news reported.

The CTD said the suspect had been identified as Syed Zaki Kazmi, who was embroiled in sectarian target killing in the megalopolis.

The police said Zaki Kazmi was wanted in different felonies including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

On February 27, police had claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in murder of TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed.

The arrested suspect along with his accomplice had shot the journalist dead upon resistance to robbery. Earlier, a case was lodged at the North Nazimabad police station against unknown suspects.

The additional inspector general of Karachi police had formed a team led by the deputy inspector general West, which included the SSP Central and SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, to investigate the incident.

Police had brought all the resources including close circuit TV cameras into use to arrest the prime suspect Muhammed Ashraf on February 26, 2022, from Manghopir near Sindh-Balochistan border.