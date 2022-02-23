Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

QUETTA: The main suspect in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen has been arrested from the Khuzdar District of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information Bushra Rind confirmed the arrest and said the action in Khuzdar was taken on the information by Sindh police.

Read more: Police arrest owner of bike used in Athar Mateen’s murder

She said the main suspect is a resident of Khuzdar and was the one who shot Athar Mateen. She said the suspect attempted to escape in the woman’s clothes but it was foiled. Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area