Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Mohammad Zafar

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

Mohammad Zafar

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:28 pm

TV journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed. Image: File

QUETTA: The main suspect in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen has been arrested from the Khuzdar District of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information Bushra Rind confirmed the arrest and said the action in Khuzdar was taken on the information by Sindh police.

Read more: Police arrest owner of bike used in Athar Mateen’s murder

She said the main suspect is a resident of Khuzdar and was the one who shot Athar Mateen. She said the suspect attempted to escape in the woman’s clothes but it was foiled.

Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

Yesterday, Sindh and Balochistan police conducted joint operations in different areas of Khuzdar to trace the suspect.

The TV journalist Athar was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area on February 18.

Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil a robbery attempt by hitting the robbers’ motorcycle with his car.

The two robbers fell, but they stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passer-by, said police.

Read More

54 mins ago
PML-N to challenge PECA ordinance in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Wednesday announced to challenged the Prevention of...
1 hour ago
SAPM Faisal Sultan launches nationwide immunisation campaign for "polio free" Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations...
2 hours ago
‘World is worried about Russia-Ukraine issue, but we are concerned if govt is going’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that when...
2 hours ago
Government endeavours to develop industries to bolster exports: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday while stressing the importance...
3 hours ago
Politicians express grief over demise of senior PPP leader Rehman Malik

Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has...
3 hours ago
PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cybercrime victims

ISLAMABAD: Rapid increase in cybercrimes, followed by slow convictions warranted amendments in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi
4 seconds ago
Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said raising awareness about Thalassaemia...
46 mins ago
3 PTI MNAs offered money to support no-trust motion: Fawad claims

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday claimed that three lawmakers of...
Dhabeji special economic zone
52 mins ago
SEZ in Sindh to offer 200,000 job opportunities, says official

ISLAMABAD: The Dhabeji special economic zone (SEZ) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
54 mins ago
PML-N to challenge PECA ordinance in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Wednesday announced to challenged the Prevention of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600