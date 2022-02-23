Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar
QUETTA: The main suspect in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen has been arrested from the Khuzdar District of Balochistan on Wednesday.
Parliamentary Secretary on Information Bushra Rind confirmed the arrest and said the action in Khuzdar was taken on the information by Sindh police.
She said the main suspect is a resident of Khuzdar and was the one who shot Athar Mateen. She said the suspect attempted to escape in the woman’s clothes but it was foiled.
Yesterday, Sindh and Balochistan police conducted joint operations in different areas of Khuzdar to trace the suspect.
The TV journalist Athar was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area on February 18.
Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil a robbery attempt by hitting the robbers’ motorcycle with his car.
The two robbers fell, but they stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passer-by, said police.
