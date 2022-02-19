Tareen seeks 24 tickets’ guarantee from Shehbaz for supporting no-trust motion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has demanded 24 tickets from Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif for supporting a no-trust motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, sources told Bol News on Saturday.

The disgruntled PTI leader and opposition leader had a confidential meeting. Sources said Tareen sought a guarantee of 24 tickets from PML-N for supporting the no-confidence motion against the premier.

It added that the estranged PTI leader also handed over a list of the names of lawmakers to the opposition leader.

Sources told Bol News that Shehbaz has sought time from Tareen for assurance on the tickets’ matter and subjected final decision in this regard to consultation in the party.

