Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 05:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Tareen seeks 24 tickets’ guarantee from Shehbaz for supporting no-trust motion

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 05:56 pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has demanded 24 tickets from Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif for supporting a no-trust motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, sources told Bol News on Saturday.

The disgruntled PTI leader and opposition leader had a confidential meeting. Sources said Tareen sought a guarantee of 24 tickets from PML-N for supporting the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Read more: PDM condemns media reports on Fazl, Tareen ‘secret meeting’, calls it blatant lie

It added that the estranged PTI leader also handed over a list of the names of lawmakers to the opposition leader.

Sources told Bol News that Shehbaz has sought time from Tareen for assurance on the tickets’ matter and subjected final decision in this regard to consultation in the party.

Read more: Opposition in contact with everyone to send govt home, says Hamza

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that PML-N leaders have been instructed to neither deny nor confirm any such meeting in the media.

In March 2021, PM Khan had won a vote of confidence from the NA after a surprise electoral defeat on Senate’s Islamabad seat.

The prime minister received 178 votes of confidence in the 342-member lower house while the required number was 172.

Read More

2 hours ago
Assailants of Athar Mateen to be traced soon, assures Karachi police chief

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday assured that they would...
2 hours ago
Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance military relations

BELGIUM: Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties particularly...
4 hours ago
PM's main concern is to educate youth of the country: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Imran...
5 hours ago
Pakistan Citizen Portal most effectively redresses grievances of citizens

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has been impressively redressing the grievances of the...
5 hours ago
PM's visit to Russia to be a game-changer for bilateral ties: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime...
5 hours ago
Govt imposes 17pct sales tax on essential hospital equipment: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Lahore Vs Islamabad Live Score | PSL 2022 Live Score | Match 27th

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will meet in the 27th match...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
20 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 19th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 19th Feb, 2022) 24k...
USD to PKR
37 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
AED to PKR
48 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600