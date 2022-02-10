Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:16 pm
The government has announced a 15% increase in employee pay

The government has announced a 15% increase in employee salaries

The Pakistani government has planned to provide a 15% discrepancy allowance on running basic salary to impoverished employees from BS 1 to 19.

According to an official announcement issued the same package is also suggested to the provinces for adoption from their funds. Furthermore, the Finance Division has launched a summary for timeline promotion in order to alleviate the sufferings experienced by employees who have been locked in the same grade for an extended period of time.

The topic of post-upgradation on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa analogy would be determined based on the conclusions of the study being done by the MS Wing of the Establishment Division by the end of April.

Similarly, the merger of Adhoc Relief/Allowances into pay shall be resolved on the basis of the pay and pension commission’s report and will be merged in basic pay in accordance with the agreement.

 

