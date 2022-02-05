Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and valiant struggle, Chief of Amry Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said it was time to end the human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people and United Nations resolutions.

In a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were braving the gravest human rights violations and lockdown, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

Read more: Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

“Tribute 2 ppl of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions. COAS,” the ISPR tweeted.

Tribute 2 ppl of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions. COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Addressing a rally taken out in Islamabad on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said international media and delegations should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to document the Indian atrocities.

The president said Pakistan wanted resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions which accepted the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan had not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir. He said Pakistan stood firm with Kashmir as they were part of our body and our hearts beat together. He said Kashmir was never and would never be a part of India.

Strongly condemning India’s brutalities in occupied territory including its efforts to change the demography, Arif Alvi said the steps of August 5, 2019 were in contravention of all international laws including the UN Security Council resolutions.

The president warned that any Indian aggression against Pakistan would meet a befitting response.

The rally was attended amongst others by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the elected representatives.