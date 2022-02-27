Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:59 pm
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: screengrab

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said ‘today is the day of the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan’.

In a video message, he said the Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after 23 years. He added it is for the first time that the complete Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held in Pakistan.

Commenting on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, he said Pakistan armed forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, responded befittingly to Indian aggression.

Australia on Sunday arrived for its first tour to Pakistan in 23 years with the visitors due to play three test matches, three one-day internationals and a one Twenty20 during their six-week tour.

