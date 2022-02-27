Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said ‘today is the day of the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan’.

In a video message, he said the Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after 23 years. He added it is for the first time that the complete Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held in Pakistan.

وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات چوہدری فواد حسین کا ویڈیو بیان

آج کا دن کئی حوالوں سے یادگار ہے،وزیراطلاعات

آج23 سال بعد آسٹریلیا کی کرکٹ ٹیم پاکستان آئی ہے،وزیراطلاعات

آج23 سال بعد آسٹریلیا کی کرکٹ ٹیم پاکستان آئی ہے،وزیراطلاعات

آج پاکستان میں انٹرنیشنل کرکٹ کی مکمل بحالی کا دن ہے،چوہدری فواد حسین

Commenting on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, he said Pakistan armed forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, responded befittingly to Indian aggression.

