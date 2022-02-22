Trial court to announce verdict of Noor Mukadam case on Feb 24

Noor was brutally murdered by Zahir Jaffer at his house in Islamabad’s up-scale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The trial court on Tuesday reserved the verdict of the Noor Mukadam murder case, Bol reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani would announce the verdict on February 24.

The counsel for all suspects had concluded his arguments in the hearing on Tuesday.

Noor was brutally murdered by Zahir Jaffer at his house in Islamabad’s upmarket Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. The victim was held hostage by the suspect for two days and tortured. She was then decapitated.

A leaked audiotape revealed that after the murder, Zahir telephoned his parents. The parents, instead of calling the police, called Therapy Works, a counselling and psychotherapy centre where the suspect was employed.

The staff of the Therapy Works arrived at the crime scene and one of them got injured upon encountering Jaffer.

The gruesome murder sparked strong condemnation and public outrage in the country and calls to bring the perpetrator to justice ricocheted.