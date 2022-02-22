Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Trial court to announce verdict of Noor Mukadam case on Feb 24

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:22 pm

Noor was brutally murdered by Zahir Jaffer at his house in Islamabad’s up-scale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The trial court on Tuesday reserved the verdict of the Noor Mukadam murder case, Bol reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani would announce the verdict on February 24.

Read more: Noor Mukadam Murder Case: Strong Forensic Evidence Collected Against Zahir Jaffer

The counsel for all suspects had concluded his arguments in the hearing on Tuesday.

Noor was brutally murdered by Zahir Jaffer at his house in Islamabad’s upmarket Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. The victim was held hostage by the suspect for two days and tortured. She was then decapitated.

A leaked audiotape revealed that after the murder, Zahir telephoned his parents. The parents, instead of calling the police, called Therapy Works, a counselling and psychotherapy centre where the suspect was employed.

The staff of the Therapy Works arrived at the crime scene and one of them got injured upon encountering Jaffer.

The gruesome murder sparked strong condemnation and public outrage in the country and calls to bring the perpetrator to justice ricocheted.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan to not be part of any bloc, desires trade relations with all: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country...
2 hours ago
Pakistan among countries most vulnerable to Climate Change, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan is among those...
3 hours ago
COAS salutes sacrifices of martyrs, nation's spirit on 5 years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa salutes the sacrifices...
3 hours ago
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 2.51% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Tuesday dropped to 2.51 per cent in...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Russia...
4 hours ago
Pakistan, Ethopia express satisfaction at overall trajectory of bilateral relations

Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Antigen Test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan
2 mins ago
Antigen Test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has abolished the requirement of...
Shaeed Captain Haide
13 mins ago
Martyrs like Captain Haider Abbas real ‘national heroes’: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday...
gold mine
32 mins ago
Gold mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU - An explosion at a gold mine in Burkina Faso Monday...
bangladesh
42 mins ago
Bangladesh call up uncapped Shahriar for Afghanistan T20s

Bangladesh on Tuesday included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600