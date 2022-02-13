Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
US to also face difficulties, if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran on Sunday said everyone, except the United States, agreed to save Afghanistan from a humanitarian crisis and if the situation worsened, the US would also face difficulties.

Interacting with former diplomats, representatives of think tank in Islamabad, the PM said the situation in Afghanistan was becoming very serious and provision of assistance to the Afghan people was a collective responsibility of the world community.

He said that he had paid a successful visit to China and the visit was of utmost importance keeping in view the rapid growing relations between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Imran said all issues including economic affairs were discussed with President Xi Jinping.

He said Pakistan’s economy was moving to the right direction and the Chinese leadership had expressed confidence in it.

Imran Khan said that the government had dealt with the global pandemic with effective strategy which was being acknowledged by the whole world.

He said we had decided to save the economy and lives of the people at a same time imposing smart lockdown policy during the COVID-19. He said common men in different countries across the globe were severely affected by the epidemic.

PM Khan said that the prices of goods should be the same across the country. He said the government was facing a lot of problems after the 18th constitutional amendment and was working tirelessly to increase its revenue while meeting were being conducted constantly to create wealth creation increasing exports. He said without wealth creation the country cannot move toward development.

Briefing the session, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government was committed to complete all ongoing projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said some elements were trying to destabilise the project but the government would foil their nefarious designs.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said China helped us building our infrastructure and the government would address all the problems of Chinese investors in Pakistan.

