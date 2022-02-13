Vigilant eye on the capital

The integration of wireless control system of the police with different helplines through the Safe City project has improved the reaction time of law enforcers

ISLAMABAD: The Safe City Islamabad project, a public safety initiative taken by the authorities in 2016, is being transformed by integrating different helplines with wireless control system of the police.

Currently 35 per cent area of the capital’s territory is covered under the Safe City project due to the installation of 1,900 CCTV cameras at different locations.

Meanwhile, a proposal has also been sent to the ministry of interior with regard to the approval of another 1,900 CCTV cameras for the project. The integration of wireless control system of the police with different helplines related with the law and order situation has improved the reaction time of the law enforcers where untoward incidents in the city are concerned.

Now, within three to four minutes the police station concerned of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is informed about unpleasant incidents or suspicious activities which occur in the city. Prior to the installation of hi-tech gadgets, the reaction time used to be around seven to eight minutes.

The director operations, Safe City Islamabad project Usman Tipu informed Bol News that helplines like ‘15’, ‘17’ and some others have become operational here for the overall benefit of the citizens.

He emphasised that after the shifting of wireless control system of the police, the reaction time of the law enforcers has improved. Tipu apprised that 98pc of the installed cameras are functioning efficiently. Furthermore, he said that currently 35pc area of the ICT is covered by the Safe City project, and by installing another 1,900 CCTV cameras, it would be able to cover around 70pc areas of Islamabad.

He said the basic purpose of the project is the detection and prevention of crimes round the clock, and added that efforts are underway to transform it into a nerve centre of Islamabad by equipping it with all that is needed for efficient policing.

The director operations said the key performing indicators (KPIs) have been developed under which suspected activities are monitored. He said the crime analysis wing has also been developed. According to him the Safe City project identifies the spots with regard to crimes so that available resources could be utilized efficiently to improve the law and order situation of the city. He said the crime record office (CRO) that had earlier worked under the investigation branch of the police, has also been transferred.

Two dozen police stations

He informed that there are around two dozen police stations in the ICT and each station is linked with the Safe City project.

Furthermore, he informed that the lockups of the police stations concerned are also being monitored day and night.

Tipu said that the SHOs have been directed to hear the complaints in their offices and the processes are also being monitored.

He said a separate desk has also been established at the Safe City office which is responsible to provide related footage to the investigation officers (IOs) if required, and added that the prime purpose is to have all that is required to curb crimes in the city.

The Safe City Islamabad project is designed to provide local authorities with a wide range of modern products to improve policing. It enables them to gather all the facilities under one roof to provide ease and swift assistance to curb crimes efficiently.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had formally inaugurated the Safe City project in Islamabad in June 2016.

The first-of-its-kind project was started with an estimated cost of Rs126 million with the installation of some 1,800 surveillance cameras across the federal capital to yield desired results.

The command and control centre of the project was established at a bombproof building in the H-11 area that monitors important buildings, entry and exit points of the city, roads, commercial centres and a sizable portion of the city’s residential areas as well.