Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 11:54 am
We are resolute in commitment to country’s security: PM Imran

West criticised China

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating the Operation Swift Retort on its third anniversary, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he had always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue & diplomacy. However, he added, that should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

“We are resolute and unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

As we showed India on Feb 27, 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation would respond to military aggression and prevail at all levels, he maintained.

Read more: PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

“Pakistan is a proponent for regional peace and stability. At the same time, our desire for peace is accompanied by strong resolve and capability for self-defence,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday, marking the third anniversary of Pakistan’s exemplary response to India’s ill-conceived military airstrikes inside its territorial airspace on February 27, 2019.

“27 February also serves as a lesson for India that none of its militarism and war-mongering jingoism will go without a befitting response. Besides, India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct in February 2019 and refrain from any such misadventure in the future,” the spokesperson said.

India, in utter violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, violated Pakistani airspace on February 26, 2019.

The botched attempt at infringing Pakistan’s sovereignty was swiftly riposted by our valiant armed forces. Not only did Pakistan resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty; it also displayed utmost restraint, it was added.

On February 27, 2019, two Indian aircraft transgressed the Pakistani airspace. These two aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets. The captured pilot of one of the downed aircraft was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

The spokesperson further said, “While we are commemorating this day, we underscore our commitment to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said February 27 marked the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

The ISPR said achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

Twitterati are celebrating the historical event in which Pakistan overpoweringly beat India in the dogfight. This day is also known as the Surprise Day.

 

