Who was Noor Mukaddam? How and Why she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found killed at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday.

Who is Noor Mukaddam

Noor Mukadam was the daughter of Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam has been brutally murdered by businessman Zahir Jaffar in the F7 Sector of Islamabad according to initial reports. Noor Mukadam left home & was with accused Zahir Jaffar & reportedly both were friend since long.Jaffar slit the throat of victim and murdered her.

Alleged Killer of former Ambassador’s daughter arrested. Police have arrested a businessman for allegedly killing the daughter of former Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam in the F-7/4 sector of the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said that investigation into the matter has been initiated, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

اسلام آباد سیکٹر 4/F-7 میں خاتون کے قتل کا معاملہ قتل کی اطلاع ملتےہی سینئر افسران نےموقع واردات پر پہنچ کر تحقیقات شروع کردیں۔ قتل میں ممکنہ طور پر ملوث ظاہر جعفر نامی شخص کو موقع واردات سے گرفتار کرکے تھانہ منتقل کردیاگیا۔

وقوعہ کا مقدمہ درج کیا جارہا ہے#IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2021

Why and How Noor Mukadam was killed by Zahir Jaffer?

Police said the girl was also stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after firing, while another person was injured in the incident.

A friend of the girl has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the incident, they said. The Police said the alleged killer was the son of the CEO of a leading construction company in Islamabad.

According to the sources, former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter Noor was killed over a break with the accused. The accused could not handle the refusal and killed the girl.

Police obtained a three-day remand of the suspect from a local court, while officials said they were investigating the suspect’s motive for allegedly killing the woman.

Shaukat Mukadam stated in his complaint that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to purchase a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from tailor. When he returned home in the evening, he found his daughter Noor missing from their house in Islamabad.

They found Noor’s cellphone to be switched off, and started a search for her. Later, Noor called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR

On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, son of Zakir Jaffer. Zahir informed Mukadam that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10:00 o clock in the night, Shaukat Mukaddam the victim’s father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took complainant to Zahir’s house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his “daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded”, according to the FIR.

Mukadam, who identified his daughter’s body, sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murder

While speaking to media SSP Investigation has said “Zahir Zakir was sound and in his senses when we caught him”

“When we arrested him, he was sound and in his senses. He may have had a past history [of taking drugs] but at least at this time he was completely in his senses.” SSP (Investigation) Ataur Rehman said

He emphasised that police were focusing on the suspect’s “mental frame of mind” and that initial findings indicated the suspect was completely aware of his actions when he allegedly committed the murder.

Noor Mukadam case

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam, had been brutally murdered by businessman Zahir Jaffar in the F7 Sector of Islamabad. Police said the girl was also stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after being shot.

A leaked audiotape revealed that after the murder, Zahir telephoned his parents. The parents, instead of calling the police, called Therapy Works, a counselling and psychotherapy centre where the suspect was employed.

The staff of the Therapy Works arrived at the crime scene and one of them got injured upon encountering Jaffer. The gruesome murder sparked strong condemnation and public outrage in the country and calls to bring the perpetrator to justice ricocheted.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam.

Noor Mukadam Case Verdict

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital gave a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani gave the verdict, which was earlier reserved on Tuesday after all the parties had made their final arguments, in the presence of the suspects of the case.

Ahead of the verdict today, Zahir was brought to the court along with the other co-accused — Zakir Jaffer (Zahir’s father), Iftikhar (watchman) and Jameel Mohammad (gardener).

The lawyers, plaintiff Shaukat and other co-accused who are out on bail, including Therapy Works employees and Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee, also arrived at the court.

After the court marked the attendance of Therapy Works employees, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendants. The quartet of detained accused, including Zahir, were later sent back from the court once the judge was done with them.