With excellent education comes responsibility of leadership: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has emphasised that with excellent education comes the responsibility of leadership.

Imran Ismail said this while addressing at Dawood University Of Engineering & Technology (DUET)’s 9th convocation held at Jinnah campus in Karachi.

Encouraging them to find opportunities in their homeland, he asked the engineering graduates to become the pillars that Pakistan needed and entrusted them the responsibility of taking the nation forward.

“It’s time to pay back to the country which helped you to be what you are today. You should come forward and become an inspiration for others. Pakistan deserves to offer success stories to the world, which we have not been able to do over the years for one reason or another,” he added.

Addressing the youth in particular, the governor said the Kamyab Jawan Programme of the federal government was a ray of hope for the youth of Pakistan. Youth should be encouraged to start a business by taking soft loans on easy terms under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said.

DUET Vice Chancellor Prof Faizullah Abbasi spoke about the university’s progress and said that the institution was committed to delivering high standards of professional education and training.

Later on, the Sindh governor also awarded 10 gold medals and 442 degrees, including 52 MS degrees, to graduates.

A total of 390 students who were enrolled in the Batch 18 at the Department of Engineering and Batch 17 at the Department of Architecture have graduated.