Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Woman dies of cardiac arrest after pack of stray dogs kill her goats

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm

Image: File

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman owner of 12 goats died of cardiac arrest after a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed her goats before her eyes in Ali Pur tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The incident took place in Deenpur area within the limits of Khairpur police station.

The dogs entered house of the woman, Zulekha Bibi, and killed the goats by biting them with teeth. Upon seeing them dead, Zulekha could not bear the loss and died of sudden cardiac arrest.

Read more: Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

She was taken to a hospital for treatment but doctors pronounced her dead.

Residents of the area held a protest against the administration’s incompetence to control population of stray dogs in the area.

On February 5, at least five coalminers had died and as many others wounded in a blast at a mine in a suburban area of Quetta, Sarra Gargi, Bol news had reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had said the three of the injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre in Quetta for treatment. The reason of the blast was being ascertained, the PDMA had said.

Apparently, the blast occurred because of filling of gas in the mine, the rescue sources had said.

Read More

3 hours ago
Govt's decision to increase electricity tariffs worrying: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...
5 hours ago
Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said...
6 hours ago
America’s distributing half of Afghanistan’s assets to its own citizens unfathomable: Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram has said America’s...
7 hours ago
Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s...
21 hours ago
LHC seeks report on plea filed for prisoner’s kidney transplant

The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab...
21 hours ago
Cracker attack on Rangers’ picket: SHC allows pleas of three convicted, orders their release

Sindh High Court on Friday allowed appeals of three suspects who were...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

srb
17 mins ago
Prior approval made mandatory for tax recovery through bank account

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed the officials to take...
ipl
35 mins ago
India’s Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62 mn in IPL auction

BANGALORE, India: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first...
Volcanic Lightning
36 mins ago
Viral Photos: Volcanic Lightning Streaks the Sky Over Mount Etna

Volcanic lightning was caused by Mount Etna's violent eruption, which sent bolts...
43 mins ago
Pakistan looks to establish semiconductors zone with Chinese help: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600