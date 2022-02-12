Woman dies of cardiac arrest after pack of stray dogs kill her goats

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman owner of 12 goats died of cardiac arrest after a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed her goats before her eyes in Ali Pur tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The incident took place in Deenpur area within the limits of Khairpur police station.

The dogs entered house of the woman, Zulekha Bibi, and killed the goats by biting them with teeth. Upon seeing them dead, Zulekha could not bear the loss and died of sudden cardiac arrest.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment but doctors pronounced her dead.

Residents of the area held a protest against the administration’s incompetence to control population of stray dogs in the area.

