APP News Agency

26th Feb, 2022. 09:18 am
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan’s progress: President Alvi

Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment of women were imperative to take Pakistan further ahead on the road to progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the Women Leaders Awards, he said women had played an important role in the development of Pakistan, adding that healthy women always laid the foundation of a healthy society.

He appreciated the Indian citizen Muskan Khan for her bravery to protect her civic rights.

Read more: Countries focusing on artificial intelligence, computing are developing fast: Arif Alvi

The President said that Islam gave rights to women but the local influences of societies diminished those rights.

“Women were at the forefront of the struggle for independence of Pakistan”, he said adding that Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stood with him and contributed as a public figure in political movements.

He opined that the collective efforts of the government and people could bring significant social changes, adding that women always made sacrifices for their families.

“Women could work from home and earn for their families by utilizing the present age information technology”, he said.

Arif Alvi also underlined the need for providing women with suitable opportunities so they could utilize their skills.

“It was the responsibility of women leaders to raise awareness about issues of women. Media could also play its due role in this regard”, he continued.

The President said television should air those dramas which discourage violence against women and encourage values of respect and dignity.

