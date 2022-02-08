World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the world should be better prepared for the next pandemic, particularly, in how to collaborate effectively to ensure a more robust and just response.
Asad Umar said this retweeting the Ministry of National Health Services’ tweet which said British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss future health partnerships and initiatives.
Read more: Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar
The federal minister thanked the high commissioner. He said there was need for a global dialogue to pool learnings from the Covid-19 response efforts of all countries.
Thanks High Commissioner .There is need for a global dialogue to pool learnings from the covid response efforts of all countries. The world should be better prepared for the next pandemic.. Particularly in how to collaborate effectively to ensure a more robust and just response https://t.co/PlMBL1WO87
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 8, 2022
Thirty-seven more deaths and 2,799 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.
According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 52,327 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.34 per cent. At least 1,668 people are on critical care.
Statistics 8 Feb 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,327
Positive Cases: 2799
Positivity %: 5.34%
Deaths :37
Patients on Critical Care: 1668
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 8, 2022
Read more: Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar
On February 6, NCOC Chief Asad Umar had said the highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row. Nation-wide mobile vaccination campaign designed by the NCOC and being implemented with the help of provinces was producing outstanding results, he had said.
“The target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid-19 related restrictions,” he had said.
Download BOL News App for latest news