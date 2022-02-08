Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:02 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:02 am

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: Engro Corporation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the world should be better prepared for the next pandemic, particularly, in how to collaborate effectively to ensure a more robust and just response.

Asad Umar said this retweeting the Ministry of National Health Services’ tweet which said British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss future health partnerships and initiatives.

Read more: Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

The federal minister thanked the high commissioner. He said there was need for a global dialogue to pool learnings from the Covid-19 response efforts of all countries.

Thirty-seven more deaths and 2,799 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 52,327 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.34 per cent. At least 1,668 people are on critical care.

Read more: Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar

On February 6, NCOC Chief Asad Umar had said the highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row. Nation-wide mobile vaccination campaign designed by the NCOC and being implemented with the help of provinces was producing outstanding results, he had said.

“The target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid-19 related restrictions,” he had said.

Read More

12 hours ago
Disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur: Fawad says ECP decision to be challenged in SC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the...
12 hours ago
Pakistan reaffirms full support for Saudi’s security, sovereignty & territorial integrity

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while condemning the Houthi militia attacks...
13 hours ago
Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Pakistan...
14 hours ago
Transfer orders of FIA sugar inquiry team not reversed yet

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi has not withdrawn transfer...
14 hours ago
Formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority approved to provide quality seed, enhance yield

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a Pakistan Cotton...
15 hours ago
Tiktoker’s assaulting case: LHC grants post-arrest bail to prime suspect, three co-accused

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to prime suspect,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL NEWS BUSINESS
31 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 8, 2022

Attock Cement posts Rs852 million profits in H1 of FY22 KARACHI: The...
AED to PKR
39 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Feb 8, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.550...
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit
55 mins ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
Gold rate in Qatar
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 8 Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal QAR...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600