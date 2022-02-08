World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the world should be better prepared for the next pandemic, particularly, in how to collaborate effectively to ensure a more robust and just response.

Asad Umar said this retweeting the Ministry of National Health Services’ tweet which said British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss future health partnerships and initiatives.

