Zardari, Nawaz’s politics to crumble like Tejori Heights, Nasla Tower: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s politics would crumble like Karachi’s Tejori Heights and Nasla Tower respectively.

He said this while addressing an event in Rawalpindi on Saturday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Sheikh Rashid said they all should come together towards Islamabad and the government would demolish their politics in one blow. “We are not leaders of cowards,” he said.

He said this referring to the opposition parties’ protest marches towards Islamabad. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to carry out protest march on February 7, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to march towards Islamabad on March 23.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said every child of Pakistan stood by his Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The minister said Pakistan desired that Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said armed forces backed by the entire nation were strong enough to inflict defeat to the enemies of the country. He said our nuclear programme was for the defence of the country. “It is not to be used as a firework,” he said.

The interior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to steer the country out of many issues including that of inflation. He said it was because of the loot and plunder of previous governments that the people today were faced the issue of inflation.

He said unjust distribution of wealth in the country had created problems.