Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zhalay Sarhadi shared her gorgeous photos of herself in a white dress on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.”

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com