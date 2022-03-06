Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:14 am
100 mn Pakistanis become fully vaccinated, says Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: Engro Corporation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Sunday said 100 million Pakistanis had become fully vaccinated, while more than 127 million people had received at least one dose of Coronavirus vaccine.

“Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive. 100 million Pakistani’s are now fully vaccinated. More than 127 million have recieved at least one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” Asad Umar tweeted.

Read more: Coronavirus positivity rate goes up to over 12% in Pakistan

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, on Sunday said Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan remained 2 per cent as 755 people out of 37,661 tested positive for the viral disease during the last 24 hours.

Whereas, seven deaths have been reported during this time and 821 patients are on critical care.

On March 3, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan had said that over 65 per cent of the eligible Pakistani population had been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

The SAPM had taken to his Twitter account to share the latest statistics about the Covid-19 vaccination ratio in Pakistan.

He had also said that nearly 70 per cent of the students of age over 12 years had been fully immunised so far.

