1,435 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Thursday said so far 1,435 Pakistanis had been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country, Ukraine.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said that 1,435 Pakistani nationals had been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 20 others were near different border areas.

He said only 40 Pakistanis were stranded in the war-ravaged areas, who were being evacuated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had sought help from Romania and Hungary for evacuation of Pakistani students. He said the foreign ministers of Romania and Hungry had ensured of cooperation.

He said the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine was playing its role in evacuation of students.

He also said that Pakistan helped Indian students fleeing the Ukraine war in Lviv.

The foreign minister said, “They are kids in distress as a result of the war, and we did everything we could to help them on humanitarian grounds.”

In a telephonic conversation with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell, Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan had consistently stressed de-escalation, renewed negotiations, and continuous diplomacy over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

FM emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

Apprising of Pakistan’s stance on the crisis, Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that the country always advocated for the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.