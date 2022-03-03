Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ahsan Chughtai becomes first Pakistani-American senior aide to New York mayor

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:51 am

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NEW YORK: Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist, has been appointed as New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ senior advisor for South Asian and Muslim affairs, it was officially announced on March 1.

The announcement said that Chughtai, 50, will develop relationships with those communities in New York City, APP reported.

Chughtai has been a civic and political leader for more than 20 years helping elected officials in creating policies for all levels of government, founding non-profit charity organisations, and liaising between community agencies and diverse communities in New York City, it said.

Read more: Writer Usman Malik becomes first Pakistani to win Crawford Award

One of the organisations he established is the Pakistani-American Youth Society (PAYS) whose record of service has received praise from community members.

“Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again,” Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, wrote on the Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan Consulate General New York had teeted, “Proud moment as Ahsan Chugtai nominated the first ever Pakistani American as NYC Mayor Senior Advisor on South Asia and Muslim Affairs.”

Last month, Pakistani-American writer Usman T. Malik had won the 2022 Crawford Award, presented annually by the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts for a first book of fantasy, for his story collection Midnight Doorways: Fables from Pakistan (Kitab (Pvt) Ltd.)

The awards committee had also named as runners-up E. Lily Yu’s novel On Fragile Waves (Erewhon), and Isabel Yap’s collection Never Have I Ever (Small Beer).

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan remains ‘neutral’ as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution...
2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for working with Afghan govt to ensure regional peace

UNITED NATIONS: The new mandate for the United Nations Assistance Mission in...
2 hours ago
President promulgates Income Tax Ordinance for industrial development

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance...
2 hours ago
Punjab governor assures Archbishop of Canterbury of ‘religious harmony’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Most Revd. and Rt....
2 hours ago
Weather to remain cold & dry in most parts of country today

As per Meteorological Department, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in...
2 hours ago
PM's aide Yar Mohammad Rind resigns over ‘constant ignorance’

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kulbhushan Jadhav
4 mins ago
Kulbhushan’s arrest proved Indian hand behind terrorism in Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the arrest of serving...
india covid
10 mins ago
India records 6,561 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,945,160

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,945,160 on Thursday as...
malaysia
20 mins ago
Malaysia reports 27,500 new COVID-19 infections, 115 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 27,500 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
35 mins ago
FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict in conversation with EU representative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently stressed...
Adsence Ad 300X600