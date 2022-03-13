Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 11:08 am
All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

FM Qureshi urges int'l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and they would support the treasury benches on the no-trust motion.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is a faithful allied political party which would fulfill its commitment to support the government,” he said talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) vice chairman said holding meetings between the political parties and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy. He said the opposition would fail on the matter of no-confidence move.

Read more: Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers around parliament seven days prior to no-trust motion

Meanwhile, in a statement, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori said the opposition’s no-confidence motion would face a terrible defeat as the masses were with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the people desired to witness independent economy and foreign policy.

On March 12, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said the government had decided to deploy rangers and Frontier Corps personnel for security of the parliament house and lodges seven days prior to the no-confidence motion so that there would remain no complaint of law and order.

“Under Article 245 of the constitution, the government can summon the army as well, nevertheless the situation has not reached at that point yet,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said talking to media at the airport upon arrival in Quetta.

He had also said that no private militia including Ansarul Islam would be allowed near the parliament house.

He had said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years and the opposition would face defeat in the no-confidence motion.

