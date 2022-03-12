In his appeal, Shaukat sought punishment for gardener Jan Muhammed and watchman Iftikhar under other legal provisions as well.

ISLAMABAD: An appeal has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against vindication of nine suspects in Noor Mukadam murder case, Bol news reported on Saturday.

According to details, Noor Mukadam’s father Shaukat Mukadam filed the appeal challenging acquittal of parents of the main accused Zahir Jaffer, Ismat Adam and Zakir Jaffer, cook Jameel, Therapy Works Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor and six others.

He said digital evidence were available against the suspects and the trial court acquitted them against the law. He said their acquittal should be dismissed and they should be punished as per the law.

This appeal was filed by advocate Shah Khawar on behalf of Shaukat Mukadam in the IHC. A separate appeal seeking increase in punishment of accused Zahir Jaffer, Jan Muhammed and Iftekhar has already been filed.

Whereas, both the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the cook and the workers of Therapy Works were exculpated by the trial court.

Noor, 27, was raped and butchered on July 20, 2021, by Zahir Jaffer. The case trial began in October and included several twists and turns.

On February 24, an Islamabad sessions court had awarded death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, while two of his employees, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, were sent to jail for ten years.

A detailed verdict had said that Jan and Iftikhar “abetted and facilitated the accused Zahir Zakir [Jaffer] when he abducted Noor Muqadam (deceased), they concealed the factum of abduction and not informed the police, they concealed the design of abduction.”

Both Jan and Iftikhar were convicted for concealing Noor’s kidnapping and keeping her in confinement (ten years in jail with a Rs100,000 fine). They thwarted the victim’s multiple attempts to escape from the crime scene.