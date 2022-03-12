Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 11:57 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Appeal filed in IHC against acquittal of nine suspects in Noor Mukadam case

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 11:57 am
Noor mukadam

In his appeal, Shaukat sought punishment for gardener Jan Muhammed and watchman Iftikhar under other legal provisions as well.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: An appeal has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against vindication of nine suspects in Noor Mukadam murder case, Bol news reported on Saturday.

According to details, Noor Mukadam’s father Shaukat Mukadam filed the appeal challenging acquittal of parents of the main accused Zahir Jaffer, Ismat Adam and Zakir Jaffer, cook Jameel, Therapy Works Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor and six others.

Read more: IHC issues notice to Noor Mukadam’s father over plea by Zahir Jaffer’s employee

In his appeal, Shaukat sought punishment for gardener Jan Muhammed and watchman Iftikhar under other legal provisions as well.

He said digital evidence were available against the suspects and the trial court acquitted them against the law. He said their acquittal should be dismissed and they should be punished as per the law.

This appeal was filed by advocate Shah Khawar on behalf of Shaukat Mukadam in the IHC. A separate appeal seeking increase in punishment of accused Zahir Jaffer, Jan Muhammed and Iftekhar has already been filed.

Whereas, both the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the cook and the workers of Therapy Works were exculpated by the trial court.

Noor, 27, was raped and butchered on July 20, 2021, by Zahir Jaffer. The case trial began in October and included several twists and turns.

On February 24, an Islamabad sessions court had awarded death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, while two of his employees, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, were sent to jail for ten years.

Read more: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

A detailed verdict had said that Jan and Iftikhar “abetted and facilitated the accused Zahir Zakir [Jaffer] when he abducted Noor Muqadam (deceased), they concealed the factum of abduction and not informed the police, they concealed the design of abduction.”

Both Jan and Iftikhar were convicted for concealing Noor’s kidnapping and keeping her in confinement (ten years in jail with a Rs100,000 fine). They thwarted the victim’s multiple attempts to escape from the crime scene.

Read More

2 hours ago
40 billion rupees dispersed among youth as business loans: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad...
2 hours ago
Opposition does not have required numbers for no-confidence motion, claims Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar has claimed that the...
13 hours ago
NSA Moeed Yusuf calls for int’l probe into India's firing of missile inside Pakistan

National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has called for an international investigation...
13 hours ago
South Balochistan package includes Rs600bn federal, provincial projects: CM Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the South Balochistan...
14 hours ago
JI likely to adopt neutrality option on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has hinted at maintaining neutrality of the...
14 hours ago
Kissan Card will make farmers prosperous, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government's historic initiative...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Opposition’s no-confidence motion has caused political rifts: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry criticized the opposition parties on...
malaysia
6 mins ago
Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 32,800 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pakistan
13 mins ago
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in Lewis County continued...
mainland chinese
15 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Adsence Ad 300X600