Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan as a chief guest on the installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment.

In a press release, the media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS laid wreath and offered Al-Fatiha on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

On the occasion, the army chief lauded the performance of all ranks of the Punjab Regiment during peace and war. He paid rich tribute to martyrs and their families for their supreme sacrifices.

Army Chief Bajwa appreciated the morale and highest standards of training and operational preparedness of the regiment and stressed need to excel in professional pursuits in line with the latest trends.

On March 4, the joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 of Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces had concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi, in Nowshera.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces had attended the ceremony.

Two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. The joint exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrolling and counter improvised explosive device drills, the ISPR had said.