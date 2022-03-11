Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:46 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:46 am
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan as a chief guest on the installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment.

In a press release, the media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS laid wreath and offered Al-Fatiha on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

On the occasion, the army chief lauded the performance of all ranks of the Punjab Regiment during peace and war. He paid rich tribute to martyrs and their families for their supreme sacrifices.

Read more: Pakistan Army-Saudi Land Forces joint exercise concludes in Nowshera

Army Chief Bajwa appreciated the morale and highest standards of training and operational preparedness of the regiment and stressed need to excel in professional pursuits in line with the latest trends.

On March 4, the joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 of Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces had concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi, in Nowshera.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces had attended the ceremony.

Two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. The joint exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrolling and counter improvised explosive device drills, the ISPR had said.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) of  India to...
9 hours ago
Monster father murders his seven-day-old girl because he wants his first child to be a boy.'

A MONSTER father is accused of murdering his seven-day-old daughter because he...
14 hours ago
Air space of Pakistan violated by India on March 9: DG ISPR

Director General  Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said...
15 hours ago
Parliament becomes battlefield as police arrest JUI-F MNAs, workers of Ansarul Islam

Islamabad police arrested JUI-F MNAs Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Maulana Jamal-ud-Din and workers...
16 hours ago
Livestock and Fisheries Secretary calls for ban on cow markets across Sindh to contain LSDV

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Tanzeemuddin Khero on Thursday urged Sindh Local...
17 hours ago
PM Imran being misguided, claims Jahangir Tareen group

Jahangir Tareen group leader MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani has said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jungkook lip-piercing
9 mins ago
BTS’ Jungkook amazes fans with his famous lip piercing photos

Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, amazes fans with his new look...
14 mins ago
Six police officials suspended in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the government had...
38 mins ago
Chechen leader says ready to support Imran Khan for religion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting...
Elon Musk Grimes second baby
41 mins ago
Elon Musk welcomes second baby with on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes

Famed Canadian singer Grimes, who had announced her breakup with her uber-rich...
Adsence Ad 300X600