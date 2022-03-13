Article 6 to apply on those buying, selling votes in parliament: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said Article 6 of the constitution would apply on those who would buy and sell votes in the parliament, as it did not amount to constitutional change, rather it was a betrayal of the constitution.

“It is a disloyalty of the assembly member to his oath (Article 65). Article 62 could also be applied along with Article 63, which means disqualification for life,” Faisal Javed tweeted.

He said a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in this regard in 2018.

The PTI senator wrote this in response to veteran Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Asif’s tweet, in which the latter claimed that the joint opposition was pursuing constitutional change through a no-confidence motion.

“The sole purpose is to establish the rule of law and the constitution. If the civil bureaucracy and the police try to sabotage this constitutional process, then Article 6 of the constitution is clear. It is promised that it will be implemented. God willing,” said Khawaja Asif.

Article 6 states: “(1) Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

“(2) Any person aiding or abetting [or collaborating] the acts mentioned in clause (1) shall likewise be guilty of high treason.”