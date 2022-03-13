Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Article 6 to apply on those buying, selling votes in parliament: Faisal Javed

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:40 pm

Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said Article 6 of the constitution would apply on those who would buy and sell votes in the parliament, as it did not amount to constitutional change, rather it was a betrayal of the constitution.

“It is a disloyalty of the assembly member to his oath (Article 65). Article 62 could also be applied along with Article 63, which means disqualification for life,” Faisal Javed tweeted.

Read more: All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

He said a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in this regard in 2018.

The PTI senator wrote this in response to veteran Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Asif’s tweet, in which the latter claimed that the joint opposition was pursuing constitutional change through a no-confidence motion.

“The sole purpose is to establish the rule of law and the constitution. If the civil bureaucracy and the police try to sabotage this constitutional process, then Article 6 of the constitution is clear. It is promised that it will be implemented. God willing,” said Khawaja Asif.

Article 6 states: “(1) Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

“(2) Any person aiding or abetting [or collaborating] the acts mentioned in clause (1) shall likewise be guilty of high treason.”

Read More

20 hours ago
‘Third war could break out, if PAF would not have monitored missile fire’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the third war...
20 hours ago
ACE team reaches Karachi to bring back PML-N Senator to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday has...
21 hours ago
Mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan, Farrukh grills opposition

HAFIZABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on...
22 hours ago
Nation pronounced decision against PM: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that...
22 hours ago
Govt working on sustainable economic growth and empowering youth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said the incumbent government has...
23 hours ago
Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers around parliament seven days prior to no-trust motion

QUETTA: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the government had...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

45 mins ago
Govt to introduce e-gate system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Ayub Afridi on...
Kyiv
1 hour ago
Ukraine readies for ‘relentless defence’ of Kyiv

KYIV- Ukraine prepared Sunday for a "relentless defence" of Kyiv as the...
Greek, Turkish
2 hours ago
Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

ATHENS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos...
FM Qureshi urges int'l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India
2 hours ago
All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that all the allied...
Adsence Ad 300X600