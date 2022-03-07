Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 03:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Azam Swati vows to uplift Pakistan Railways through branding campaign

APP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 03:53 pm

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that he and his team were fully determined to take Pakistan Railways to new heights of glory as billions of rupees would be generated from branding of trains.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of train branding here, followed by a press conference, the minister said that railways and the corporate sector entered into a collaboration based on a transparent and win-win situation.

He said that a branding policy based on security and longevity, as required by every businessperson or investor, would soon be approved under his own supervision.

“Without the cooperation of corporate sector, it would be impossible to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity,” he said assuring the corporate community that the present contracts would not be affected from any policy changes of the future governments.

Read more: Railways minister inaugurates special ‘Christmas Peace Pray Train’

Azam Swati said that they were striving hard to utilise the dormant resources for the uplift and betterment of Pakistan Railways and said that railways were the key to economic development.

He also said that it was equally important to prevent leakages because of corruption. He said that his government had made the railways police independent so that they could perform their duties without any political pressure or hindrance. “This would also help prevent theft of railways scrap which was going on for 70 years,” he added.

He said that independent Railways Police would also be able to apprehend the black sheep within the railways department without having to fear any backlash.

The minister said that despite the fact that he had been in the seat for only one year and three months, his performance would speak when the Profit and Loss Account of Pakistan Railways would appear before the public on June 30, 2022.

Swati said that the fares and freight charges would also be reduced once the railways started making increased profit. He also expressed hope to start soon the passenger train connecting Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul-Moscow and Central Asia.

Almost Rs85 million have been received by the ministry as token money from three different firms interested to invest in branding initiative of the Railways, he apprised.

Read More

3 hours ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
3 hours ago
PTI presents nine-point 'Charter of Demands' over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of...
4 hours ago
PM Imran reiterates commitment to make Pakistan truly welfare state on pattern of State of Madina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the commitment to make Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Interior minister claims 6 terrorists linked to Peshawar blast identifed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday claimed that some six terrorists...
5 hours ago
Senior politicians condole demise of former president Rafique Tarar

Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar passed away on Monday at the age...
5 hours ago
Increased tax collection to lift deprived segments of society: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the commitment to make...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Lucy Boynton
12 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek’s Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
Cilla Black
23 mins ago
‘I’m a shambles!’ Months before her death, Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die.’

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
25 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Today's Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The...
Clive Myrie
32 mins ago
Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has...
Adsence Ad 300X600