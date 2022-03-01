Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:51 pm
Bilawal Zardari asks PM Imran to dissolve assemblies, hold elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: Screengrab

NAUSHAHRO FIROZ: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies, submit resignation and hold elections to see whom the masses supported.

Addressing the public gathering during the PPP’s anti-government long march in Naushahro Firoz, Bilawal Zardari said people had already lost trust in the government, now no-confidence motion should be brought in the parliament as well.

Berating PM Imran Khan, he said Imran was a king of liars. You were such a coward that you stopped from broadcasting former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interview, he said to the PM.

“Imran Khan is a chicken. He has no courage to listen to criticism. He sometimes attacks the judiciary and sometimes sends opposition leaders to prison. It is time that we hold him accountable,” he said.

Read more: PPP’s movement forced govt to reduce oil prices: Murtaza Wahab

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan had ruined the country’s economy. No more puppet show would be allowed, now only teer (arrow) would run, he maintained.

He gave the PPP supporters credit of the federal government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices by saying that it was because of their protest that the PM Imran’s government lowered the prices.

He said if the government had paid attention to agriculture, the economy would have strengthened.

Bilawal Zardari also said the government had jacked up petrol price by Rs12 before the PPP march. Then, he said, the government cut Rs10 in petrol price to make people fool. Similarly, the government raised Rs6 on electricity and then reduced Rs5 on it to befool people, he added.

He said the Kaptaan had panicked because of the public march. The New Pakistan’s real face was inflation and unemployment, he said.

He said the country was in difficult time, people were worried and farmers were sleeping empty stomach in an agricultural country.

