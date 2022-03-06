Bilawal Zardari welcomes Nadeem Afzal Chan’s re-joining PPP

Bilawal Zardari said that he had a message for everyone who had ever raised the slogan of Jeay Bhutto to join the PPP. Image: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warmly welcomed Nadeem Afzal Chan back in the party and hoped that he will be with the PPP for life now.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of Nadeem Afzal Chan where the later joined the PPP, Bilawal Zardari said that he had a message for everyone who had ever raised the slogan of Jeay Bhutto to join the PPP.

“They all are welcome back in the party,” he said adding that Chan’s return to the party proved that the people were not with the puppet. “We are struggling for the restoration of democracy, the basic human rights and economic rights of the people of Pakistan,” he maintained.

To a query, the PPP chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was habitual of taking U-turns. The selected government was under pressure because of the long march and it had the biggest threat from the no-confidence motion.

“We are giving the puppet deadlines because we want him to resign and compete with us in the elections. If he says that people are with him then I challenge him to dissolve the assembly and face the people,” he said. He saluted the Jiyalas who were marching for the last seven days with him.

Responding to another question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistani history showed that the establishment had not been neutral in the past and now in a few days it would be clear that whether it was now neutral or not.

“اس وقت ہم اپنی ذات اور جماعت کیلئے نہیں نکلے، ہم قوم کے مفاد اور صاف و شفاف انتخابات کیلئے نکلیں ہیں۔”

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari#AwamiMarch#PakistanBachanaHai

— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 6, 2022

To another question, he said that you must not try to create a dispute between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) as they all were struggling for a greater cause. He said that in his view the no-confidence motion should be tabled against the prime minister and the speaker National Assembly both.

On the question of the sit-in protest, the chairman PPP said that their intent was to fight democratically and if there was no hurdle in the long march then they would not need to take extreme steps.

“The government members are joining us and if allied parties support us then the success will be near to certain. The government is trying to make the institution disputed our demand is neutrality from the establishment,” he said adding that if he give the list of the government members supporting them in the no-confidence motion then Imran Khan would make them missing persons.