Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:58 am
Bill for creation of South Punjab to be landmark legislation: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said the announcement of tabling a bill for creation of South Punjab province was a step toward fulfilment of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s promise with people of the area.

“This would be a landmark legislation and lead to open new doors of development and improved administration in Punjab,” he said talking to Radio Pakistan.

The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan felt the pain of poor men and had initiated several commendable steps for provision of relief to them.

Read more: 92,000 deserving students get scholarship under PM’s Ehsaas Program: Farrukh Habib

He said poor and middle class segments of the country were focus of the government’s economic policy.

Chaudhry Fawad said the opposition did not have the required strength for no-confidence motion and the government would complete its mandated tenure without any hurdle.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Under the Prime Minister’s vision of poverty alleviation, 30 per cent monthly subsidy will be provided to 20 million families on daily use items, Radio Pakistan reported.

The targeted subsidy programme will effectively lower the price of essential commodities like wheat flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses.

Under the programme, 106 billion rupees will be spent on provision of subsidies to 20 million eligible families.

The Kafaalat Cash Assistance Programme worth 71 billion rupees will also be started under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme.

