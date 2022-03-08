CM Buzdar still has support of PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan said replacement of the chief minister was not an easy thing and it was a complete ‘thought process’. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has refused to remove Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar even as the pressure on the government escalates following the scenario created after Aleem Khan joined the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and opposition made progress on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

As reported by Bol News, PM Imran has ruled out replacing Buzdar and backed him, saying no one else has done work equivalent to the incumbent chief minister.

He said that the Punjab CM is not media-friendly, which creates troubles for him.

PM Imran Khan said replacement of the chief minister was not an easy thing, and it was a complete ‘thought process’.

He said that people who desire to become the chief minister have problems with Buzdar.

The premier maintained that the chief minister is popular among the MPAs as he stays in touch with them.

Earlier, sources had informed Bol News that Punjab CM had conveyed to the PTI leadership that he would not accept Aleem Khan as his replacement for Punjab chief ministership under any condition.

A group of PTI lawmakers led by Abdul Aleem Khan, a former Punjab minister, joined the group of PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, commonly known as JKT, yesterday.

The amalgamated group, which claims to have support of over 50 lawmakers, expressed serious reservations on the incumbent chief minister and conditioned his removal from the post for talks with the party leadership.