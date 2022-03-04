Cooking oil, ghee prices jacked up by Rs20-25: Fareed Qureshi

KARACHI: Karachi Retailers Grocers Group Chairman Fareed Qureshi on Friday said the prices of edible oil and ghee had been increased by Rs20 to 25.

Fareed Qureshi said even after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to slash prices of petroleum products, the cooking oil and ghee companies did not budge and instead of reducing the prices they boosted them.

“There is nobody to regulate them. Whenever they want they increase the prices. The commissioner Karachi and deputy commissioner should give orders to control the prices,” he demanded.

He said Dalda cooking oil and ghee prices had gone up to Rs470 a liter and Rs460 a kilogramme respectively. “Soya Supreme ghee/ oil price rose to Rs450 per kilogramme. Meezan ghee and oil prices rose to Rs440 a kilo and Rs450 a litre respectively. Unbranded open oil is being sold for Rs420 a litre,” he said.

The Karachi Retailers Grocers Group chairman said there was no mechanism for the companies to stop them from increasing the prices according to their desires.

On February 28, in response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail had lashed out at the government for toying with the nation’s emotions by first sharply raising the prices and then cutting down some of them.

In a tweet, Miftah Ismail had said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) never had money to give relief to the people. However, he had said the party found a way to save Prime Minister Imran Khan’s job.

“Days ago the government raised petrol prices by Rs12 and electricity prices by Rs6. Today, the government decreased their prices by Rs10 and Rs5. Did economics change in the last few days or has the politics?” he had wondered.

On February 28, in his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan had announced a surprising relief of cut in the petrol price by Rs10 per litre and in power tariff by Rs5 per unit.