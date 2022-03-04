Cop allegedly pushes man off building to death in Karachi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman has taken notice of the incident and directed for inquiry into it. Image: File

KARACHI: A policeman has allegedly pushed a man off a five-storey building to his death in Liaquatabad, C-1 area, of Karachi, Bol news reported on Friday.

Police claimed that an investigation team of Sharifabad police station had gone to take statement of Nabeel’s father at his home, on Nabeel’s free-will marriage. The young victim was also at home at that time and he went upstairs upon police’s arrival and fell off the roof, police claimed.

Whereas, the father blamed police officer Aamir of pushing his son off the building. He said his son had married a girl named Aasia of his own free will, against wishes of the bride’s family. Aasia’s family had lodged a case against his son, he said.

“We got our son bailed and solemnised his Nikah with Aasia. However, despite our son’s getting bail, the police officer still demanded Rs50, 000 bribe. He threatened me and my son of putting behind the bars in a fake case of robbery, if we didn’t give him the bribe,” said father of the victim.

Read more: Police officials involved in running gambling den detained for investigation

He said the police violated sanctity of the house. Aamir kept threatening him and his son of taking to police station, meanwhile, he pushed Nabeel off the fifth floor to his death, he maintained.

The man said he would lodge a murder case against the police officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman has taken notice of the incident and directed for inquiry into it.

The SSP has tasked SP New Karachi with investigating the incident for transparency in the case.