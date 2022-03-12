Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 11:46 am

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:46 am
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 11:46 am

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:46 am
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pakistan

The number of active cases has dropped to 17,849 in the country—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in Lewis County continued to decline this week according to the data provided by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the NCOC, a nerve centre to synergize effort against COVID said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,518,083, including 1,469,930 recoveries.

There are 17,849 active cases in the country, including 641 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,304.

Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 571,548 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 503,590 cases so far.

