Death toll in Peshawar blast incident climbs to 62

PESHAWAR: Death toll in the Peshawar blast incident has climbed to 62 after five injured succumbed to their wounds at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on Saturday, Bol news reported.

The LRH Peshawar spokesperson said 57 dead bodies were brought to the hospital a day ago. He said 37 people were still being treated and five of them were in critical condition.

One of the deceased includes a police official, Jameel Khan, who had become father of a daughter just two days ago. He is survived by a widow, a one and a half years old son and a newborn daughter.

The blast had taken place at Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar moments before Friday prayers were to start on March 4. This has been termed the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and intelligence agencies had identified the three suspects involved in the Peshawar suicide bomb blast incident and within a couple of days they would be arrested.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid appreciated role of the investigation organisations, KP police and intelligence agencies.

Bol news quoted sources as saying that PM Imran directed the authorities to bring the culprits to justice. He also directed to utilise all the state resources to reach out to facilitators of the incident.