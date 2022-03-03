Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Donald Blome appointed as next American ambassador to Pakistan

APP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:42 pm

Donald Blome, the next US ambassador to Pakistan. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Blome, a career foreign service officer, as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

“Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis and human rights,” the US State Department said after Ambassador Blome’s confirmation.

A Middle East expert, Blome is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia. He has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Blome’s appointment comes some four years after Ambassador David Hale completed his three-year term in Islamabad and left for Washington to take over as under secretary of state for political affairs. In 2021, Hale joined the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a Washington-based think-tank, as a Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow on detail from the State Department.

Read more: Ahsan Chughtai becomes first Pakistani-American senior aide to New York mayor

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, congratulated Ambassador Blome on his confirmation, saying, “We look forward to working closely with him in further strengthening Pak-US partnership.”

At a recent news briefing, State Department Spokesman Ned Price called Pakistan “a strategic partner” of the United States. “We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, and it’s a relationship that we value across a number of fronts,” Price said.

Blome has long experience in the Middle East region and speaks Arabic.

Earlier in his career, Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

Read More

49 mins ago
Kulbhushan’s arrest proved Indian hand behind terrorism in Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the arrest of serving...
52 mins ago
Ahsan Chughtai becomes first Pakistani-American senior aide to New York mayor

NEW YORK: Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist, has been appointed as New...
1 hour ago
FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict in conversation with EU representative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently stressed...
1 hour ago
Foreign reserves, exports increasing due to govt’s policies: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said...
2 hours ago
Pakistan remains ‘neutral’ as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution...
3 hours ago
Pakistan calls for working with Afghan govt to ensure regional peace

UNITED NATIONS: The new mandate for the United Nations Assistance Mission in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

GBP TO PKR
2 mins ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.45 and...
EUR TO PKR
6 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs197.37 and...
8 mins ago
Exports grow by 25.88% to $20.547bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.88 per...
KWD TO PKR
13 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.44 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600