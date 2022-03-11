ECP bars PM Imran from holding rally in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a rally in Lower Dir today following a review of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

A spokesman for the ECP said in a statement that the electoral body had reviewed the code of conduct on March 10 after consulting all political parties.

Read more: Khurshid Shah predicts political wipeout of PTI in second round of LB polls

The statement said that after the review, parliamentarians have been allowed to participate in the election campaign but public officials will be barred from participating in the election campaign.

Note that, the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a public gathering today for the upcoming second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.