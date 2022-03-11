Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:20 pm
ECP bars PM Imran from holding rally in Lower Dir

ECP building—-Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a rally in Lower Dir today following a review of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

A spokesman for the ECP said in a statement that the electoral body had reviewed the code of conduct on March 10 after consulting all political parties.

The statement said that after the review, parliamentarians have been allowed to participate in the election campaign but public officials will be barred from participating in the election campaign.

Note that, the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a public gathering today for the upcoming second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

