Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:42 pm
ECP to introduce new code of conduct for upcoming elections

The ECP will hold a meeting with parliamentary party leaders on March 8th.— Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has decided to introduce a code of conduct for the upcoming local government and general elections in 2023.

All parliamentary parties have been invited to consultations on the code of conduct by the election monitoring body, sources privy to the development told BOL News on Thursday,

The ECP will hold a meeting with parliamentary party leaders on March 8th.

The meeting will go over the recently passed Elections Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, which allows lawmakers and public office holders to participate in the election campaign.

The electoral body has invited leaders of the PTI, PPP, PML-N, and other political parties to the meeting.

According to the sources, the commission is obliged by section 233 othe Elections Act to hold discussions with political parties on the matter.

