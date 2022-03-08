Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:07 am
Fawad Chaudhry dispels notion of any rift within PTI

08th Mar, 2022. 10:07 am

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dispelled the notion of any internal rift within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to media persons after the meeting of PTI’s Core Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Chaudhry Fawad said politics within a political party was a routine matter. Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, who themselves were not only the integral part of the PTI, but also very close to PM Imran Khan, he said.

He said the core committee meeting took stock of the current political situation and implementation of the National Action Plan. The meeting was also briefed on the recent terror incident at a mosque in Peshawar.

Read more: Reservations of JKT group, Aleem Khan will be addressed within 24 hours: Governor Sindh

The minister equated the opposition’s hullabaloo over the so-called no-trust drama to a “bubble”, which would burst soon.

“The current political situation is like a bubble, which will burst soon,” he said.

Fawad Hussain lauded the armed forces for identifying and tracing the suspects involved in the terror incident.

In a major development, he said, the European Union president had called the prime minister expressing the desire for Pakistan to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister would take practical steps in that regard, he added.

On March 7, Imran Khan had received a telephone call from President of European Council Charles Michel.

The EU Council head had conveyed condolences over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on 4 March 2022.

Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, PM Imran had expressed deep concern over the continued military conflict and underscored that further escalation would have a hugely negative impact on the region and the world.

Imran Khan had added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of conflict on the developing countries.

Download BOL News App for latest news

